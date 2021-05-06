Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allegheny Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of ATI opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.93. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $24.64.

In other news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,705,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6,792.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after buying an additional 1,388,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,831,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,568,000 after buying an additional 966,918 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,228,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

