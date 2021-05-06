Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Colfax Co. Raised by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Colfax in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CFX. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.58.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -849.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 108.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Colfax by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Colfax by 1,455.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,087,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,471,000 after buying an additional 1,953,658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Colfax by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,792 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

