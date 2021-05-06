Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Lowered by Analyst

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $18.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.