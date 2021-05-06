Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHRW. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $69.85 and a one year high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

