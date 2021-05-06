Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Lowered by Analyst

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of GT opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

