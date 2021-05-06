Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Clorox in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Clorox’s FY2022 earnings at $7.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.39 EPS.

CLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.06.

The Clorox stock opened at $184.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in The Clorox by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $942,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

