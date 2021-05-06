Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Issued By William Blair

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCMD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

TCMD opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $242,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 50.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.