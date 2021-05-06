Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Increased by Oppenheimer

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Barnes Group in a report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $57.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 53.1% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 11,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 51,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

