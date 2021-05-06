Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.97. 1,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $68.48. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.07.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $179,669.14. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $213,759.36. Insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

