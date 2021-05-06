Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $223.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $223.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on QRVO. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.48.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $182.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

