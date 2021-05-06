Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Lifted by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PWR traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,497. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day moving average of $77.56. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

