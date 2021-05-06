Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.91

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.91 and traded as high as C$33.92. Quebecor shares last traded at C$33.84, with a volume of 486,034 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.00.

Get Quebecor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.91.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.