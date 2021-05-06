RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Get RadNet alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. RadNet has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that RadNet will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.