Raiden Network Token Hits Market Capitalization of $52.84 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $52.84 million and $2.31 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019199 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.47 or 0.00293908 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,991,692 coins. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

