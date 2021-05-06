Raise Reaches Market Cap of $158,692.66 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, Raise has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Raise coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Raise has a market cap of $158,692.66 and $1,419.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00084417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00019138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00064397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.18 or 0.00817056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.58 or 0.00102668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.27 or 0.09130111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Raise

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

