Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on METC. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of METC stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $179.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ramaco Resources stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) by 228.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,398 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.11% of Ramaco Resources worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

