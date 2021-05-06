RAMP (RAMP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $26.64 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $177.30 million and $26.64 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 23% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00084262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00019520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00063786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $455.80 or 0.00802337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00102508 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,147.59 or 0.09061137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,763,738 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

