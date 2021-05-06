Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTLR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 246,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,124,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 59,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.6% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

