Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives $20.44 Average PT from Analysts

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.44.

RTLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

RTLR traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,729. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

