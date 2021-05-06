Raymond James Analysts Give Fortis (TSE:FTS) a C$58.00 Price Target

Fortis (TSE:FTS) received a C$58.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.78.

FTS traded up C$0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$54.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.88. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$48.97 and a 12 month high of C$56.36.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.9499999 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

