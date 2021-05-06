Raymond James Boosts Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $53.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.33.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $45.43 on Monday. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $151,841.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,942.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.