Raymond James Cuts Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $41.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.21. 12,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

