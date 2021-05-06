Raymond James Cuts Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target to $24.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $26.88.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $160,593.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $1,303,430 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,375,000 after buying an additional 754,113 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,256,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 514,953 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after acquiring an additional 472,586 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $5,420,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

