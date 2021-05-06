Raymond James Increases TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target to $15.50

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.82% from the stock’s previous close.

TRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 304.82, a current ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $970.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.95.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.