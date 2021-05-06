Raymond James Raises Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target to $40.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of SBCF opened at $38.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. Analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

