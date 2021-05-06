Raymond James Reiterates C$33.00 Price Target for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) received a C$33.00 target price from research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.86.

Shares of TSE RUS traded up C$1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,282. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.57. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$13.20 and a one year high of C$31.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$674.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

