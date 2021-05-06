Raze Network (RAZE) Price Hits $0.98 on Top Exchanges

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $14.84 million and $1.03 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00070976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.74 or 0.00273062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.43 or 0.01148425 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00031108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.53 or 0.00734887 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,635.01 or 0.99769173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars.

