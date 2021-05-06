Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 4,000 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $23,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 790,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,296.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $71,880.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $72,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $25,640.00.

On Monday, April 5th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $25,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $25,320.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $27,240.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $27,240.00.

On Monday, March 15th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $28,480.00.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. Reading International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $7.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $127.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reading International stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Reading International worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

