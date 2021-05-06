Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Short Interest Update

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the March 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

RC stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%. Research analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 3,191.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

