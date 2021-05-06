Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for National Beverage (FIZZ)

National Beverage (NASDAQ: FIZZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2021 – National Beverage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/4/2021 – National Beverage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – National Beverage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2021 – National Beverage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – National Beverage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2021 – National Beverage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – National Beverage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2021 – National Beverage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – National Beverage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2021 – National Beverage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. "

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,695. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Beverage by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,776,000 after buying an additional 42,742 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 298,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 63,620 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter worth $11,443,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $16,784,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $13,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

