Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RBGLY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

