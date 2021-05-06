Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Issues Earnings Results

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $37.65. The company had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RRR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.