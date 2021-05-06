Refereum Hits Market Capitalization of $92.17 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 6th. Refereum has a market capitalization of $92.17 million and approximately $99,259.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum coin can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00086703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00064979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.42 or 0.00822170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00103148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,236.80 or 0.09191641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

