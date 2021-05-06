Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.17.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $9.65 on Thursday, reaching $492.07. 68,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,990. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $482.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.