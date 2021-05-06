Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $316,994,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,314.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,196.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1,926.14. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.30 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

