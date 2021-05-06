Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $5.02 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,885 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.28. The company had a trading volume of 254,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,758,643. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.53.

