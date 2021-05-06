Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New Investment in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonos by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sonos by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sonos by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Sonos by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SONO traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.77. The stock had a trading volume of 35,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,520. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In other Sonos news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $535,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,134.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $15,352,558.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 572,057 shares of company stock worth $21,269,002. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.