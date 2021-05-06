Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 106 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $370.55. 103,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,439. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $263.96 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.26.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.79, for a total value of $19,320,912.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $36,610,433,133.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,001 shares of company stock valued at $114,165,627 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

