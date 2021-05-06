Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 192 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.81.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.30. The stock had a trading volume of 347,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,654,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.53. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

