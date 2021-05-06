Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 326 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.7% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $145.78. The company had a trading volume of 126,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

