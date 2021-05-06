Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on REMYY. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

OTCMKTS REMYY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,083. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 74.81 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

