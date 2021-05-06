Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNLSY. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Renault from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS RNLSY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 1.97. Renault has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

