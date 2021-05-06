Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

REGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. US Capital Advisors restated a hold rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $57.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average of $72.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,502 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,169,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,774,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 178,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

