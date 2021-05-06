Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RSG. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.82.

RSG opened at $109.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.26. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after acquiring an additional 583,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Republic Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,921,000 after purchasing an additional 125,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,610,000 after acquiring an additional 452,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

