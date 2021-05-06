Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Toromont Industries Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Toromont Industries in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.50.

TIH opened at C$105.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$96.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$90.97. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$61.09 and a one year high of C$106.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.72 billion and a PE ratio of 34.20.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$992.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$984.00 million.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 4,300 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.14, for a total value of C$400,519.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$624,064.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

