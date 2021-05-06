Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Uber Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Uber Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

