Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) – Analysts at BWS Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.01.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $48.51 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,136,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,737,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,640,000 after purchasing an additional 244,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 217,765 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

