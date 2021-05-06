Research Analysts Set Expectations for iRobot Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for iRobot in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Shares of IRBT opened at $95.36 on Thursday. iRobot has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 5,146.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $935,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

