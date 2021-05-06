Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lantern Pharma Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Lantern Pharma stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 27.58, a quick ratio of 27.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at $2,679,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at $491,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

