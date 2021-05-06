Research Analysts Set Expectations for Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$69.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$74.70 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$6.95 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 23.48.

In related news, Director Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total transaction of C$269,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,623,000 shares in the company, valued at C$43,261,675.10. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.82, for a total transaction of C$51,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$579,700. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $606,698.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.